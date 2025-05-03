Grand Theft Auto fans will have to wait a bit longer to hit the streets.

Rockstar Games announced Friday on X that GTA VI – one of the most anticipated releases in gaming history – has been delayed until May 26, 2026. The studio apologized for the setback but did not provide a reason for pushing the launch from its original fall 2025 window. The delay extends years of speculation surrounding the franchise’s next chapter.

“With every game we have released, the goal has been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception,” the company said in a statement. “We hope you understand we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Shares of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, fell nearly 7% on Friday.

Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software, stood by Rockstar and said the company supports giving developers additional time to realize their creative vision. He said he still expects a “groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations.”

“While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence,” Zelnick said in a statement. “As we continue to release our phenomenal pipeline, we expect to deliver a multiyear period of growth in our business and enhanced value for our shareholders.”

Fans reacted to the delay with disappointment but also with resignation, given that the game was originally rumored for release in 2024, then 2025.

On a Reddit forum dedicated to the series, some fans noted they had seen delays before and wouldn’t be surprised if it happened again. Others took a more optimistic tone, saying that a specific release date signals the launch will finally happen.

The game last generated this much buzz in 2023, when a trailer was leaked online. Rockstar responded by releasing the first look at the sixth installment 15 hours earlier than planned.

The 90-second trailer offered fans a glimpse of what’s to come. It suggested the next installment would be set in the Miami-inspired Vice City and feature the franchise’s first female protagonist, named Lucia.

It remains unclear whether the delay will affect those details.