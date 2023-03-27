As the high-profile trial in Utah enters its second week, the plaintiff suing Gwyneth Paltrow for a 2016 ski resort collision at one of North America’s most luxurious ski resorts is expected to testify on Monday.

Attorneys said Friday that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, would likely testify first on Monday before his attorneys rest and hand the courtroom to Paltrow’s defense team to make their case. Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to call her two children – Moses and Apple – and a ski instructor present on the day of the collision.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for more than $300,000, claiming she skied recklessly into him from behind, breaking four of his ribs and causing head trauma that post-accident manifested as post-concussion syndrome. Paltrow has countersued for $1 and attorney fees, alleging that Sanderson was at fault and veered into her from behind in a – first gradual and then sudden – crash.

Terry Sanderson, the Utah man suing Gwyneth Paltrow, leaves the courtroom following her testimony about a 2016 ski collision that caused him to break his ribs and sustain head trauma, in Park City, Utah, U.S., March 24, 2023. (EPA Photo)

After Paltrow testified Friday that the collision began when Sanderson’s skis veered between her two legs, attorneys will likely question Sanderson’s recollections. Craig Ramon, the sole eyewitness of the crash, testified that he heard a scream and saw Paltrow hit Sanderson, causing his skis to fly up into the air before he plummeted down on the beginner run in a “spread eagle” position.

Attorneys will also likely question Sanderson on the post-concussion symptoms that medical experts and his doctors testified about last week. And Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to ask about his references to Paltrow’s fame and whether the lawsuit is an attempt to exploit it.

Though the courtroom in Park City, Utah, was far from complete throughout the first week of the trial, the case has emerged as the most closely watched celebrity trial since Johnny Depp took Amber Heard to court almost a year ago in Virginia. Clips of attorney outbursts and Paltrow’s Friday testimony have been cut and circulated widely on social media. In contrast, observers have debated the motivations of both sides to sustain the prolonged legal battle seven years after the collision.

The amount of money at stake for both sides pales compared to the typical legal costs of a multiyear lawsuit, private security detail, and expert witness-heavy trial.