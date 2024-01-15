In a celebration of the Republic of Türkiye's centennial, Metrohan unveils the second installment of its groundbreaking series dedicated to trailblazing female painters. Titled "Gülseren Südor: Between Times and Layers," this retrospective exhibition delves into the remarkable 60-year artistic journey of Gülseren Südor.

The initiative highlights the pivotal role of leading female artists in Turkish painting, making Metrohan a cultural haven for those eager to explore the rich tapestry of artistic expression.

As part of the municipality's commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, the second installment in the series showcasing the works of leading female artists in Turkish painting, "Gülseren Südor: Between Times and Layers," opened its doors at Metrohan, a 7-story office building in Beyoğlu that operates under Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB).

An artwork by Gülseren Südor displayed in "Gülseren Südor: Between Times and Layers" exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Metrohan)

Curated by Telga Südor Mendi, the exhibition unveils nearly 170 of Gülseren Südor's works from personal and private collections. The curatorial narrative divides the showcase into seven historical periods, providing a comprehensive journey through the artist's life.

Having witnessed 60 years of the republic's development in her six-decade artistic career, Gülseren Südor continues to explore the layers of time and her personal experiences, a narrative that persists in her ongoing work.

In her recent works, alongside oil paintings, Südor emphasizes her primary passion for scanning pieces, showcasing distinctive period-specific creations on her unique artistic journey.