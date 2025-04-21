Thousands of people gathered to watch the first film in the Harry Potter series, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," accompanied by a live orchestra. The event, organized by Piu Entertainment as part of the "Movies in Concert" series, took place at the Volkswagen Arena, where the orchestra was conducted by British conductor Timothy Henty.

Before the concert began, Henty greeted the audience in Turkish, and expressed his excitement for the event. He emphasized that this was no ordinary concert but a very special occasion. "We want you to let your imagination run wild today and transform this place into a real Harry Potter party," he said. "So, feel free to cheer and clap for your favorite characters and moments on the screen."

Henty also mentioned that every note of the brilliant music by John Williams would be performed live by the Istanbul Film Music Orchestra. "We hope you enjoy the concert," he added.

The iconic pieces by famous composer John Williams from the film were performed live by the Istanbul Film Music Orchestra in a performance lasting approximately two hours and 50 minutes. The event included three screenings over two days, with around 13,000 people attending. Viewers watched the film in its original English audio with Turkish subtitles, accompanied by live music.

The Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone concert will also be held in Ankara at the ATO Congresium on May 10-11. The performance in Ankara will be conducted by Ernst van Tiel, a renowned conductor known for leading film concert performances with live orchestras.