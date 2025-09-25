Just like last year, I was there once again inside the United Nations headquarters in New York for the 80th U.N. General Assembly. And let me say: Being present in that atmosphere was unlike anything else. The energy, the intensity of the speeches and the sheer weight of history unfolding in real time made it unforgettable. Witnessing leaders shape the global agenda, not on a screen but in the same room, is an experience that leaves you both humbled and electrified. It reminded me, once again, how central Türkiye stands in these conversations. A turning point: Macron recognizes Palestine. French President Emmanuel Macron took the stage with the confidence of someone ready to leave a mark. Declaring France’s recognition of Palestine in front of a packed U.N. chamber was nothing short of historic. His words, “nothing justifies the ongoing war in Gaza, nothing,” hung in the air like a moral line that could no longer be ignored. The symbolism was powerful. A permanent U.N. Security Council member openly aligning with the two-state solution felt like a shift that might, finally, push momentum forward. Being in the room, seeing the diplomats’ reactions, the applause and the buzz made the weight of the moment even clearer.

Ai Weiwei’s installation

One of the most moving moments outside the U.N. chamber was at the launch of the Art X Freedom initiative at FDR Four Freedoms State Park. The program’s debut, featuring Ai Weiwei’s Camouflage installation, was breathtaking. Imagine standing across from the U.N., looking at a monumental open sanctuary draped in camouflage netting. At first glance, it evokes war, nationalism and concealment, but as sunlight filters through, you notice animals woven into the patterns, a nod to vulnerability, survival and the shared costs of human conflict. Visitors are invited to write their own reflections on freedom and attach them to the netting, making the piece both collective and personal. Being there felt almost surreal: Art and politics speaking to each other across the East River. On one side, world leaders debate the future of peace; on the other, a monumental work reminds us of fragility, resilience and the human cost of war. It was a rare and moving dialogue between diplomacy and art.

Türkiye’s strong voice

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s speech cut straight to the point: expansionism in the West Bank, faits accomplis in East Jerusalem and the dismantling of the two-state vision cannot be tolerated. His words were firm, unapologetic and, in many ways, exactly what the audience needed to hear. Despite the five-minute speaking limit, his message was clear and concise. And when his speech was interrupted several times by applause, it became apparent just how deeply his words resonated. Once again, I saw how Türkiye’s presence at the U.N. isn’t just symbolic, it’s decisive. Erdoğan’s address reminded everyone that Türkiye is not only a regional player but also a country shaping the broader conversation on justice, peace and human rights.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speaks during a United Nations Summit on Palestinians at U.N. headquarters during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), New York, Sept. 22, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Familiar critic

One day later, I attended another remarkable session, the 80th General Debate of the U.N. General Assembly. This year’s theme, “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights,” perfectly captured the spirit in the room. The atmosphere was powerful, filled with applause and energy, and the speeches, especially President Erdoğan’s, delivered strong, impactful messages that left no doubt about Türkiye’s central role in shaping the conversation. On the U.N.’s 80th anniversary, U.S. President Donald Trump asked, “What is the purpose of the U.N.?” It was classic Trump: questioning institutions, criticizing European allies, and casting doubt on green energy and migration policies. On Palestine, his position was unsurprising: Recognition, he argued, would only embolden Hamas. On Ukraine, however, his words carried a strange mixture of support and dismissiveness, saying Russia was “looking bad” because what was meant to be a “quick little skirmish” had turned into a prolonged war. Hearing him in that hall, it was impossible not to feel the contrast with other leaders who emphasized unity, human rights and global responsibility.

Türkiye’s message to the world

Throughout the week, Erdoğan stayed consistent in his message: “The world is bigger than five.” His insistence that global decisions cannot rest solely in the hands of the permanent U.N. Security Council members felt even more urgent in the context of Gaza and Palestine. His call for an immediate cease-fire, humanitarian aid to Gaza, reconstruction and recognition of a Palestinian state was not just rhetoric; it was a reminder that Türkiye is positioning itself as a key moral and diplomatic voice on one of the world’s most painful conflicts. And being there, feeling the waves of applause, I could sense how these words resonated far beyond the hall.

My reflections

Finally, this year’s U.N. General Assembly was more than speeches. It was about witnessing turning points, hearing words that may shape the next decades and realizing once again that being there matters. For me, being in that space was a reminder of why history is not just written in books; it unfolds in moments, in rooms, in voices that carry both pain and hope. And Türkiye’s role, once again, stood out as pivotal. Leaving the U.N. building, I took with me the sense that I had witnessed not just an assembly, but a living, breathing debate on the future of humanity, punctuated by art, activism and the relentless pursuit of freedom.