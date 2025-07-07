A 2,200-year-old bronze statue of a woman, discovered by fishermen off the coast of Muğla’s Marmaris district five years ago, has been unveiled to the public for the first time.

On Nov. 17, 2020, fishermen aboard the trawler Azimler operating in Hisarönü Gulf unexpectedly found a bronze statue caught in their net. The hollow-cast statue, missing its head and arms, was immediately reported to the South Aegean Coast Guard Command. That same day, it was transferred to the Marmaris Museum.

After undergoing desalination and preservation procedures, the statue was sent to the Izmir Regional Restoration and Conservation Laboratory for further conservation.

Following restoration, the statue was returned to the Marmaris Museum for display to art and history enthusiasts.

The bronze statue is now featured in the exhibition titled "The Woman from the Sea" as part of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s nationwide project "100+2 Museum Exhibitions." This initiative commemorates the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye by showcasing historical artifacts from across the country.

Department head Fügen Karaman, from the General Directorate of Cultural Assets and Museums of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, spoke at the opening ceremony held at Marmaris Castle Museum. She emphasized that the exhibition seeks to merge Anatolia’s traditional values with a modern perspective.

93 artifacts on display

Karaman highlighted the cultural richness of the exhibition, stating: “Our goal is to ensure that future generations – custodians of the republic –recognize and protect their cultural roots through these exhibitions. Of the 95 artifacts featured here, 93 are being exhibited for the first time. The bronze statue, which gives the exhibition its name, was carefully restored for this event.”

Museum Director Şehime Atabey explained that a section of the castle once used as a commander’s chamber has been converted into a modern exhibition hall. She expressed hope that the new space would further enrich the museum’s offerings.

Atabey also shared that museum attendance has significantly increased:

“We increased from 30,000 to over 150,000 visitors. In 2024 alone, we welcomed 155,831 people. As of the first half of 2025, we've already reached 55,531 visitors. We expect this number to reach 180,000 by year’s end.”

Mutlu Ayhan, president of the Marmaris Chamber of Commerce, also voiced ongoing support for the region’s cultural development, noting their involvement in four archaeological excavations.

Although the bronze female statue displays characteristics of the second century B.C. Hellenistic period, it has been identified as a Roman-era artifact. It depicts a woman wearing a chiton beneath a himation, garments typical of the Hellenistic and Roman eras.