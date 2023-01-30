The 165-year-old Mecidiye Mansion is set to open its doors to the public for the first time to share its fascinating history after two years of restoration.

The mansion is a historic building located within Istanbul's Topkapı Palace. The palace was the primary residence of the Ottoman sultans for nearly four centuries and is now a museum open to the public. On the other hand, the mansion is considered one of the most important and beautiful structures as the most recent addition to the palace complex.

The mansion was built in the mid-19th century by Sultan Abdülmecid I, who ruled the Ottoman Empire from 1839 to 1861. The architecture of the building was inspired by the European styles of the period and featured a mix of Ottoman and European architectural elements. The mansion was primarily a reception hall for important guests and dignitaries and entertainment and leisure activities.

Ilhan Kocaman, head of the Topkapı Palace Department of the Directorate of National Palaces, spoke with Daily Sabah about the history and restoration process of the mansion.

The furniture of the Mecidiye Mansion, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo by Betül Tilmaç)

“With a decree in 2019, Topkapı Palace was connected to the Directorate of National Palaces. When we came to Topkapı Palace, there were issues that we gave priority. The most important among these was the restoration of historical buildings and the restoration of artifacts. Because, together with the historical buildings, there are nearly 200,000 artifacts that need repair. We conducted these restorations in our workshops.” he elaborated.

The mansion was used as a reception hall for important guests of the sultan, including foreign dignitaries and members of the Ottoman court. It also served as a place for the sultan to hold private meetings and entertain guests.

During the Ottoman period, the sultans held enthronement ceremonies, or "cülus" ceremonies, in Topkapı Palace. At the same time, the cloak of the Prophet Muhammad was displayed on the 15th day of Ramadan every year in the palace, and this was called the "destimal" ceremony. Dignitaries used to come to the Mecidiye Mansion during the cülus and destimal ceremonies, and when they arrived, the sultan and his guests would stay in the rooms of the mansion.

“Mecidiye Mansion was built in 1858 during the reign of Sultan Abdülmecid I. When he ascended to the throne in 1839 after Mahmut II, the European lifestyle and architectural styles were highly developed in Ottoman Empire, and the Mecidiye Mansion is a product of that school and that thought. In 1856, the administration of the state passed to Dolmabahçe. The mansion, similar to Dolmabahçe Palace in terms of structure, was built as a miniature of the palace with the same purpose. For this, the mansion was used by Sultan Abdülmecid I and the sultans who came after him,” Kocaman said.

Kocaman also stated that the original motifs of Mecidiye Mansion have been preserved, and the restoration attached importance to maintaining its original features and furnishings. For example, he highlighted that the portrait, hung opposite the "selamlık," the portion of a house reserved for men in Ottoman culture, appears as it was when it was first placed on the wall years ago.

“The material used in the mansion in the 1960s is küfeki stone. It is a stone that is usually affected by external factors. As a result, the walls of the mansion began to crumble in some spots. The greatest enemy of historical buildings is cement. We removed that cement outside and we revealed the stones behind it,” he added.

“We have finished restoring all the interior decorations, foils, woodwork and some pattern reliefs. Some parts required artistic ornaments, especially on the ceiling, so our artists in the workshop made these with particular attention to detail. We also rehung the artwork in its original places by referencing historical photographs. The frames of wooden furniture are antique. We decorated the floors with carpets made from silk under the auspices of the National Palaces. We weave both curtains and carpets with the fabrics produced in the Silk Weaving Factory, bring them here and lay them out,” he emphasized.

Mecidiye Mansion, a testament to the rich history and culture of the Ottoman Empire, is seen as an essential and fascinating part of the Topkapı Palace complex with its intricate architecture and decorations. Tourists and photography enthusiasts interested in Türkiye's history and culture will be able to visit the Mecidiye Mansion without paying an additional fee by visiting Topkapı Palace.