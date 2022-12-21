The Hollywood movie producer behind famous films such as "Pulp Fiction" and "Shakespeare in Love," Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault cementing his fall from grace.

The jury found Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault but acquitted him of charges relating to a second alleged victim, the Los Angeles Superior Court announced.

The jury could not reach a verdict on two allegations and declared a mistrial including rape, by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who previously disclosed she was Jane Doe 4 in the trial. The jury did not reach a verdict on charges relating to one other woman. Weinstein, 70, is already serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual misconduct in New York.

The former model and actress that Weinstein was convicted of raping at a Los Angeles hotel in 2013, and known in court as Jane Doe 1, issued a statement shortly after the verdict.

"Harvey Weinstein forever destroyed a part of me that night in 2013 and I will never get that back. The criminal trial was brutal and Weinstein's lawyers put me through hell on the witness stand, but I knew I had to see this through to the end, and I did. I hope Weinstein never sees the outside of a prison cell during his lifetime."

Attorney Gloria Allred addresses reporters after Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault in a trial in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Dec. 19, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Elizabeth Fegan, Siebel Newsom's attorney, said in a statement: "While we are heartened that the jury found Weinstein guilty on some of the counts, we are disappointed that the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on Jane Doe 4," Fegan said.

Weinstein's defense attorneys argued that the relationships were consensual because they believed he would help their careers, part of what they said was a widespread "casting couch" culture in the film industry. In two of the cases, they said the sexual contact was fabricated.

They also highlighted that some of the accusers, including Siebel Newsom, kept in contact with Weinstein, which they argued did not make sense if he had attacked them.

Siebel Newsom attended a pre-Oscars party hosted by Weinstein with her husband and sent Weinstein dozens of friendly emails over the years.

In Los Angeles, Weinstein faced seven counts of rape and sexual assault from four women during encounters between 2004 and 2013.

Allegations against Weinstein helped fuel the #MeToo movement of women speaking out against sexual harassment and abuse by powerful men in media, politics and other spheres.