Ian Gelder, known for his role as Kevan Lannister in "Game of Thrones," passed away at the age of 74 after a battle with bile duct cancer, which was diagnosed just five months ago.

During his decadeslong career, the British actor also starred as Dekker in "Torchwood: Children Of Earth," as well as guest starring as Charles, the Librarian scholar in "His Dark Materials" and Zellin in "Doctor Who."

"It is with huge, huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I'm leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder," actor Ben Daniels said on Instagram.

"Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 1:07 p.m.

"I'd stopped all work to be his carer, but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast."

Daniels said Gelder was his "absolute rock" during their 30-year relationship.

"If we weren't together, we spoke to each other every day," the 59-year-old said.

"He was the kindest, most generous, spirited, and loving human being. He was a wonderful actor, and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light.

"I honestly don't know what I'll do without him by my side.

"He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self-pity. Ever.

"He was remarkable and will be so missed."

Daniels shared a picture of the couple, which he said was taken at Christmas after leaving the hospital, and "even though he'd gone through the worst three weeks there, you can still see his joy and love shining through."

Gelder was a stalwart of the screen and stage during his career.

His credits include roles in the TV series London's Burning and Agatha Christie's Poirot, and he has also appeared in numerous productions in London's West End and Shakespeare's Globe Theatre.

Gelder landed the role of Kevan Lannister, the younger brother of Lord Tywin (Charles Dance), for the first season of "Game Of Thrones."

He later reprised his role in the later seasons of the HBO series, meeting his demise in the final episode.