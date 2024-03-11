Estimated to have been built during the Urartu period between the eighth and ninth centuries B.C., Devil's Castle draws attention with its position on the steep cliffs in the middle of the canyon in Türkiye's Ardahan and is now set to be restored following the transfer of its administration to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

With its hidden entrance gate, the castle welcomes visitors both in summer and winter with its unique scenery.

Surrounded by canyons, which are among the points visited by domestic and foreign tourists in the region, the castle is also part of the route for climbers.

Uğur Dede, the provincial director of culture and tourism, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Şeytan Castle has significant regional tourism potential.

"To harness this potential, under the leadership of Governor Hayrettin Çiçek, we have undertaken various studies and prepared a project. The most important work was transferring the castle from village jurisdiction to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The restoration project dossier for this place has been submitted to the ministry for inclusion in the investment program. This is a significant step for restoration," Dede explained.

Dede further stated that the castle would be evaluated along with Karaçay Canyon upon completing the restoration.

"This canyon is suitable for all kinds of activities and events. From mountaineering to hiking trails and even hydrotherapy, many activities can be carried out here. It has significant potential in many aspects. We need to act on a large and systematic scale. Currently, the castle hosts approximately 60,000 tourists annually in its current state. Even in winter, there are days when 35-40 people visit. It's also an important region for religious tourism," he said.

Suat Vural, an assistant professor at Ardahan University's Faculty of Humanities and Literature, expressed that the castle resembles Urartian castles in terms of its location and architectural features.

Vural noted that Devil's Castle had been subjected to many invasions throughout history.

"Located in Kura Valley, a natural route between the Caucasus and Anatolia, it is the most important and fortified castle of the Upper Kura region. Due to its location, it was significantly affected by historical developments. It was invaded by Persians, Macedonians and Seleucids. For a period in the second century B.C., it was under the rule of the Kingdom of Arakses. From the first century B.C. onwards, it became part of the Roman Empire. After the weakening of Roman rule in the A.D. first century, the castle came under the control of the Parthians and later the Sassanids, sometimes changing hands between them and the Byzantines. From the year 359 onward, it was raided by European Hun tribes."