Independent artist Müge Yılmaz Çalışkan debuted her latest exhibition "Impulse" at the historic Kethüda Bath House (Hammam) in Istanbul. Curated by Tamer Levent, who is also a Turkish actor known for his work in theater, film and television, the debut reflects a journey blending traditional techniques with modern vision.

Müge Yılmaz Çalışkan puts forward her innovative approach of blending traditional and digital art, exemplifying her ability to merge various techniques and materials.

The painting titled "Believe Me, It is a Rotten Apple" by Müge Yılmaz Çalışkan, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 28, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Müge Yılmaz Çalışkan)

Artist Müge Yılmaz Çalışkan summarized her passion for art and her career journey as follows: "Although I initially wanted to study art, after much deliberation, I decided to pursue a business education. While studying business wasn't the art education I anticipated, it provided me with significant experiences that supported my progress in the field of painting and it brought a different perspective to my art career, contributing to my development. I was inspired by the highly esteemed artist Emine Yedikuvvet during my education and painted under her guidance for many years."

Müge Yılmaz Çalışkan debuts her latest exhibition, "Impulse," at the historic Kethüda Bath House (Hammam) in Istanbul, Türkiye, April 28, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Müge Yılmaz Çalışkan)

"Throughout my artistic journey, I have taken sculpture and anatomy lessons to understand the human body and nature, receiving private lessons from Ivan Pidhainyi at the Barcelona Academy of Art. In my studio, I create works by combining traditional and digital art. The digitization of art and its integration with technology is an exciting area for me. Modern art is my passion, and I aim to push the boundaries of art to bring new dimensions. I enjoy combining techniques in art. I prefer trying every technique and integrating them with traditional methods. In the future, I need to reach a wider audience, popularize accessible art and continuously develop and progress in my art," she said.

The painting titled "You're Obviously in the Wrong Place" by Müge Yılmaz Çalışkan, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 28, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Müge Yılmaz Çalışkan)

The painting, titled "You're Obviously in the Wrong Place," combines classic art techniques with contemporary themes. It features Leonardo da Vinci's "Vitruvian Man" superimposed with puppet-like figures, held by strings from unseen hands. The splashes of white paint add a dynamic, almost chaotic element to the serene background of a forest. The intricate gold frame and the rustic stone wall backdrop enhance the artwork's visual appeal, creating a striking contrast between old and new.

The artwork, titled "Believe Me, It’s a Rotten Apple," features a complex and thought-provoking composition. The painting combines colors, abstract forms and a collage of images and text. A brain and an apple motif dominate the canvas, with the words "DANGER" and "Believe Me, It’s a Rotten Apple" prominently displayed. The checkerboard pattern with letters adds a dynamic element, suggesting themes of language and perception.

Another artwork, notable for its striking contrast and geometric patterns, showcases Müge Yılmaz Çalışkan's signature blend of traditional and modern techniques. The painting features a series of black-and-white geometric shapes, including pyramids and boxes, set against a black background with white splatters. A bold, fluid orange line cuts across the canvas, creating a dynamic focal point that contrasts sharply with the structured background. The artist's use of color and form invites viewers to explore themes of order and chaos, movement and stillness.