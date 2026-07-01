A romantic scene set in an art gallery in "Off Campus" is exactly the kind of news Gen Z wants to read. And perhaps that says more about the state of the art world than yet another debate over whether galleries should expand, downsize, relocate or reinvent their business models.

The biggest problem is no longer simply how galleries operate. It is the attention span.

Many gallerists still believe that opening new spaces, closing old ones or reshaping the gallery model with old ways of attention will work. But the audience has changed far more than the model.

Of course, the art market is facing real financial pressures now: Prices have become more selective, speculation has cooled, tariffs and taxes are changing, and collectors are more cautious with their money. Ironically, this also had one benefit for the market: It made people look at quality, provenance and blue-chip safety again. But this does not really solve the bigger problem. It helps the already legitimized part of the market. It does not necessarily create new collectors, new attention or new cultural desire.

The art market is not collapsing evenly — it is narrowing down around safety, dead artists and proven provenance. Magical blue-chip sales still happen, but they increasingly feel like the monopolization of artists whose legacies have already been secured. The market remains protected by names that no longer need defending.

The question is: Why is the art world still building around an aging collector base instead of creating the next generation of legitimacy?

Because if museums no longer attract real attention – if only the "Mona Lisa," "Guernica" or perhaps Refik Anadol’s museum remain relevant – then the issue goes beyond the sales. It becomes the disappearance of future provenance. Or worse, a generation that only knows Picasso, da Vinci and a few immersive museums.

This is why even a romantic scene in an art gallery matters. An art gallery appearing inside a Gen Z romance series may do more to spark future curiosity than another VIP preview that nobody outside the art world ever sees. It creates an entry point. It places art inside desire, emotion and daily imagination instead of confining it to expertise.

Perhaps the art world does not need another fair with increasingly expensive booths as much as it needs new ways for young audiences to encounter art through the references they already live with. Not a platform that makes art stupid, but one that understands how people actually enter culture today.

We are scrolling as we breathe. In every era, art has responded to the defining condition of its time. That is how movements are born. Today, attention itself is one of the main problems. People do not gather around a single manifesto anymore. They gather around scenes, references, emotions, jokes, series, music, fashion, memes and moments that feel immediately alive.

Let the artist create before the speculation. Instead of finding a solution, the market sometimes feeds the same society it is trying to criticize and actually keeps gaining the “fat.” It keeps building around the already wealthy, the already well-known, the already safe and validated. But that does not create cultural hunger. It only protects the existing value.

Perhaps the question should not simply be how to monetize art more effectively, or, metaphorically, who will sell after Larry Gagosian.

The more important question is this: How do we make art culturally necessary again?

What I’m saying is the art world can’t keep acting overly serious anymore. Nothing is received that way at first. We live in a generation that jokes about illness, collapse, heartbreak, and war in the same feed. That’s not shallow — it’s survival through humor, speed and irony. So if art wants to reach them, it has to understand those languages first.

Art and pop culture do not have to compete. They need to meet. Perhaps only after that can art reclaim its serious mask.

Because before the speculation, there must be attention. Before the sale, there must be desire. Before provenance, there must be memory. And before the next great collection, there must be a generation that actually cares.