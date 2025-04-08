Pallavi Kulkarni, a renowned Indian actor best known for her leading role in the popular TV series "Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar" ("Don't Love Me This Much"), enjoyed a recent visit to Istanbul with her husband, Mihir Nerurkar.

The couple's recent Istanbul visit included a stay at a luxurious hotel with stunning views of the Bosporus. During her trip, she and her husband rented a boat for a scenic tour of the Bosporus, enjoyed kumpir – Turkish-style baked potato – in Ortaköy and went shopping at the famous Grand Bazaar.

Sharing her joy about the visit, Kulkarni said: "I am incredibly happy to be in Istanbul. The view of the Bosporus is absolutely breathtaking."

Nerurkar, Kulkarni's husband, is a director at one of the world’s largest investment firms, where he oversees operations in both India and the Middle East.