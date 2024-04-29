In collaboration with Lacivert Magazine and the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), the International Encounters gathering was presented in the Netherlands.

Going to nine countries and 12 cities so far, the event took place on April 21 at the Amsterdam Podium Mozaiek Hall and on April 22 at the Lahey Den Haag Juliana Plaza, with cinema actor Murat Cemcir, actress and writer Fadik Sevin Atasoy, clinical psychologist Beyhan Budak, Daily Sabah Newspaper Editor-in-Chief Ibrahim Altay and Lacivert Magazine Editor-in-Chief Mustafa Akar participating as speakers.

The event began with Mustafa Akar's opening speech: "If we have a Turkish language today, we owe it to Yunus Emre."

Ibrahim Altay, Editor-in-Chief of Daily Sabah, spoke about the success of our citizens living abroad in preserving Turkish traditions and customs, highlighting its importance for the future. He also emphasized the necessity of finding new stories for ourselves. Clinical psychologist Beyhan Budak explained how to cope with the challenges of life in her presentation titled "Being Good to Yourself," with an enjoyable presentation that frequently received applause.

The events continued the next day in Lahey, attended by the Republic of Türkiye's Lahey Ambassador Selçuk Ünal, as well as Türkiye's Rotterdam Consul General Bilal Köse, the coordinator of the YEE in the Netherlands Adil Akaltun, representatives of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), business people and numerous young audience members. Ambassador Selçuk Ünal said: "We attach great importance to this event, which is also held in other cities. I couldn't attend the event held in Amsterdam, but I received news that it went well. I am sure that this event in Lahey will also go well. Thank you all very much."