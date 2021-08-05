A stone altar and gold-plated ceremonial sword used in the early Iron Age were discovered in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe province.
According to a statement made by the Aktobe Governor's Office, archeological excavations started a month ago in an Iron Age cemetery in the Mugalzhar region of the province. The stone altar and gold-plated sword were the latest discoveries in excavations conducted in the area by master archaeologists.
It is thought that the altar and sword were used by the Sarmatians, a nomadic people of Iranian origin living during the Iron Age, and the discovery will bring light to the 6th and 5th centuries B.C. After examination, the artifacts will undergo restoration.
