Istanbul Airport, the gateway of Türkiye to the world, continues to uphold its national values alongside being a crucial global hub in aviation. In 2023, the airport is once again honoring the heroic triumph of the Turkish people on July 15, Democracy and National Unity Day, through various special activities.

The air traffic control tower at Istanbul Airport will be illuminated with red and white lights, representing the colors of the Turkish flag. Additionally, the airport is hosting a photo exhibition titled "Heroes of Türkiye's Century" themed around the events of July 15.

The exhibition includes 252 visuals adorned with the logo of July 15, paying tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives. Organized with the support of the July 15 Association, the exhibition opened on July 13 and will be open for visitors at the passenger level until Thursday, July 20.

During the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Kadri Samsunlu, the CEO of Istanbul Airport, stated: "We believe that it is our duty to remember and pass on the memories of that night to future generations that best reflect the Turkish nation's belief in national will and democracy. On the occasion of Democracy and National Unity Day, I extend my prayers to all the martyrs who selflessly sacrificed themselves for our country and express my gratitude to our veterans."