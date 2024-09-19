The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye is set to enhance the country's brand value with the Türkiye Culture Road Festival, taking place in 16 cities this year. The 13th stop of this festival will be Istanbul, running from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6. The Istanbul Culture Road Festival will feature captivating exhibitions showcasing works by some of the world's most renowned artists, including Pablo Picasso, Leonardo da Vinci, Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol, Sebastiao Salgado and Refik Anadol.

Journey from painting to ceramics

As part of the Istanbul Culture Festival, an exhibition featuring the iconic works of Pablo Picasso will be held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM). This exhibition will showcase 170 original pieces, including engravings, drawings, posters, lithographs and photographs, all verified by the artist’s heirs.

The exhibit focuses not only on Picasso's depictions of the women in his life but also highlights the artistic contributions of women such as Françoise Gilot and Dora Maar. For the first time, many photographs revealing his intimate relationships with these women will be displayed, offering a unique glimpse into the artist's personal life.

Renaissance genius

The festival will also feature the exhibition "Leonardo Da Vinci - Renaissance Genius" at the Lale Museum. This exhibition showcases over 100 models of inventions inspired by Da Vinci's drawings, highlighting the marvels of his mind.

Emphasizing Da Vinci's dual identity as both an artist and a scientist, the collection celebrates the unique creativity that arises at the intersection of art and science. Accompanying the models are more than 110 documents, codes, and reproductions, allowing visitors to delve deeper into the genius's works and inventions.

'Genesis'

World-renowned photographer Sebastião Salgado will showcase his acclaimed project "Genesis" for the first time in Istanbul during the festival. This exhibition, featuring 245 black-and-white photographs, will be on display at the MSGSÜ Tophane-i Amire from September 28 to December 31.

Known for capturing the harsh realities of life in underdeveloped countries, Salgado presents a stunning visual narrative that serves as a love letter to our planet. The "Genesis" project documents unspoiled landscapes and cultures across the globe, from the Galápagos Islands to the Amazon, focusing on areas and species threatened by climate change.

Frida Kahlo's diaries

Celebrating the life of iconic artist Frida Kahlo, the "Frida Kahlo’s Diaries Exhibition" will be held at Grand Pera. Almost 68 years after her death, Kahlo continues to shine as a cultural icon.

This unique exhibition, displayed for the first time in Türkiye, offers a profound exploration of Kahlo's passions, pains and artistic journey through her personal diaries. Visitors are invited to experience her thoughts, emotions and sources of inspiration in an intimate setting.

Icon of Pop Art

As a leading figure in the Pop Art movement, Andy Warhol's works challenge the boundaries of art and reflect on the impact of popular culture on society.

This exhibition promises an unforgettable experience for anyone interested in exploring Warhol's revolutionary contributions to the art world, capturing the essence of an artist who foresaw and shaped cultural paradigms from the 1960s to today.

'Earth Dreams: Anatolia'

New media artist Refik Anadol will present his project "Earth Dreams: Anatolia" for the first time during the Istanbul Culture Road Festival. This AI data sculpture bridges ancient history and future technology, reflecting a research project utilizing meticulously preserved archaeological collections.

On display from September 28 to October 6 at AKM, the artwork invites viewers to explore the dynamic relationship between archaeological knowledge and cutting-edge technology. Anadol's algorithms transform the rich details of ancient Anatolia into a vibrant and immersive experience that resonates with both our deep past and limitless future possibilities.