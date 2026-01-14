New regulations governing film and television productions in Istanbul have gone into effect, aiming to make shooting processes more organized, predictable and compatible with city life.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the “Film Production Implementation Principles” were prepared under the leadership of the General Directorate of Cinema and the Istanbul Governor’s Office, with input from public institutions, local governments and industry representatives. The rules are designed to ensure that film and TV productions in Istanbul are carried out in a more planned and professional manner.

The regulation applies to Istanbul, one of Türkiye’s and the world’s most prominent open-air filming locations. It seeks to protect daily urban life, accelerate operational processes for the industry and ensure filming activities are conducted under clear and standardized rules.

Officials said the new system will minimize disruptions to residents’ daily routines and require advance notification for filming activities. Local and international production teams are also expected to benefit from simplified procedures and transparent guidelines, allowing for more efficient and systematic operations.

3 filming zones for city

Under the new rules, Istanbul has been divided into three main filming zones based on traffic and population density.

In the first zone, which includes high-density areas, production will be limited to a maximum of seven large vehicles. Filming may continue until midnight during the winter season and until 1 a.m. in the summer.

The second zone will allow up to 11 large vehicles, with the same working-hour limits applied to the first zone. In the third zone, there will be no restrictions on the number of vehicles, and filming hours will be more flexible.

Designated night-shooting areas will allow filming between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Additionally, filming sets scheduled on the same date must be at least 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) apart.

7-day application requirement

The new regulations require that notifications and permit applications for filming in public areas be submitted to the relevant local administrative authority at least seven days before the shooting date.

For productions that affect traffic flow or require road closures, applications must also be submitted to the district governor’s office and the municipality within the same timeframe.

The rules include financial incentives aimed at reducing production costs. Projects supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, as well as productions using three or fewer large vehicles on set, will pay only one-quarter of the standard fee.

No fees will be charged for shoots conducted with handheld equipment that do not occupy public space.

Focus on environment, culture

Environmental protection and respect for urban culture are key components of the new framework. Productions will be required to inform nearby residents at least 24 hours before filming begins.

The use of single-use plastics on sets will be restricted, strict waste management rules must be followed and special care must be taken to avoid damage to historical sites and cultural heritage.

Coordination strengthened

To ensure effective coordination and enforcement, district-level filming coordination units will be established in each district. The units will be chaired by the district governor and will include representatives from the metropolitan municipality, district municipalities and relevant institutions, with a minimum of three members.

Detailed information on the Film Production Implementation Principles is available on the official websites of the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism and the Istanbul Governor’s Office.