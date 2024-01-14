The new building of Istanbul Modern has secured its place on the "Works of Wonder" list for 2024, curated by Architectural Digest, one of the world's leading architecture and design magazines, showcasing outstanding architectural and design examples from around the globe.

Renzo Piano's signature design for the new museum building has been recognized among the 18 structures representing today's boldest architectural and design statements.

The façade of the new Istanbul Modern art museum designed by Renzo Piano, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 2, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Modern)

Praised for its industrial yet stylish design, Istanbul Modern's new museum building has garnered acclaim in the annually disclosed "Works of Wonder" list, also known as the "2024 WoW List," by Architectural Digest.

The list, featuring 18 remarkable structures from across the world, includes Istanbul Modern's new building alongside notable landmarks such as the Sphere in Las Vegas, touted as the world's most giant LED globe, the Royal Collections Gallery in Madrid and the Simose Art Museum in Hiroshima, all of which have made significant impressions since their openings.