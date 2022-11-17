Applications for the Istanbul Photo Awards 2023, which offers professionals a medium to display distinguished photos as part of Anadolu Agency’s (AA) international news photography contest, are now open.

Now in its ninth year, the Istanbul Photo Awards, which receive over 15,000 photos every year, aim to honor and support press photographers for their professional dedication.

The competition is recognized as one of the world’s top photography contests.

Along with many staff photographers, a sizable number of freelance journalists also enter the contest.

Only professional photographers can enter the contest, using photos of events that made headlines worldwide in 2022.

Entries are being accepted in 10 categories: Single News, Story News, Single Sports, Story Sports, Single Nature and Environment, Story Daily Life, and Story Portrait along with newly added Story Nature and Environment, Single Portrait and Single Daily Life.

The contestants can apply for all categories with no condition whether they are currently working for an organization or their photos are published somewhere.

Terms and conditions for applications can be found on the contest website.

This year, the Photo of the Year Award will be given to the photo that stands in first place in the Single News category, and the photojournalist will receive a $6,000 prize.

The first-place winners in each category will be awarded $3,000, the second-place winners $1,500, and the third-place winners $1,000.

The contest jury, featuring star-studded figures from the photography world, will award the best photos in March.

The jury members will evaluate the submitted photos from many different points of view, such as technical proficiency, perspective, movement and emotion.

Applications are only available at istanbulphotoawards.com through Jan. 15.