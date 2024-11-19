Visitors to the Brussels exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of the Istanbul Photo Awards, an international news photography contest organized by Anadolu Agency (AA), were profoundly moved by the powerful images on display.

The exhibition showcased winning photographs. It drew diplomats, representatives of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and journalists, offering an emotional and thought-provoking experience.

Brussels-based policy analyst Johann Weick described the exhibition as highly significant, particularly urging diplomats and media professionals to engage with the stories conveyed through the photographs.

Highlighting the entries depicting the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and Israel’s attacks on Gaza, Weick said "The pictures from Gaza, including the one that won the prize, are pretty impressive.”

"We should never stop reporting from Gaza, from southern Lebanon, from the West Bank,” he said, stressing the critical role of unbiased reporting in amplifying Palestinian voices and exposing Israel’s ongoing atrocities.

A visitor examines the photographs at the Istanbul Photo Awards in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 4, 2024. (AA Photo)

Truths laid bare

Painter Yves Gobart, visiting the exhibition for the first time, said he was struck by the depth and substance of the award-winning works.

"I was very impressed by the quality of the substance and subjects of the photographs, especially the first prize,” he said.

Shohina Behzoda, a contributor to Brussels-based Diplomatic World magazine, praised the exhibition for raising awareness about global events.

"There are very impactful pictures at the exhibition. It is very important to organize events like this to raise awareness about the events happening in the world,” she said.

Behzoda noted that the photographs transcend their medium.

"They are not just photographs but works that reveal people's life stories and emotions,” she said, deeply moved by the display.

Strong interest

The exhibition drew representatives from EU institutions, foreign missions, civil society organizations and a significant number of Belgian and international media professionals.

Metin Peru, deputy director general of AA presented the book "Evidence," which documents Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza, to Amal Jadou, the Palestinian ambassador to Belgium, who attended the event.

The 2024 Istanbul Photo Awards contest is supported by Turkcell as the communication sponsor, Sony as the award sponsor, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) as the international event sponsor and Turkish Airlines (THY) as the airline sponsor.