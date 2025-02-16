The Istanbul Photo Awards has released "The First Ten Years," a special volume to commemorate a decade of its prestigious international photojournalism competition.

The Istanbul Photo Awards, organized by Anadolu Agency (AA), have been a significant platform for photojournalists worldwide. The newly published book compiles some of the most striking images from the competition's first decade.

The special edition is available from better booksellers, with support from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The book features award-winning and finalist photographs from the competition between 2015 and 2024, along with insights from jury members who selected the most compelling images each year.

The introduction of "The First Ten Years" includes a collection of images selected as the Photos of the Year from 2015 to 2024. It also features a foreword by AA President and CEO Serdar Karagöz, who highlights the competition’s impact on international press photography.

Karagöz says more than 18,000 photojournalists have submitted over 125,000 photographs over the past decade.

The book also pays tribute to Marion Mertens, who served as the jury president from 2017 to 2024 and passed away last December. Her dedication to the competition is honored through a special introduction she wrote for the book’s 10th-anniversary edition.

Her introduction reflects on the privilege of judging such a high-quality photo competition.