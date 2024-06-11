The Rami Library in Istanbul welcomed art enthusiasts on Monday with the opening of the first exhibition celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Istanbul Photo Awards, organized by Anadolu Agency (AA).

The exhibition and award ceremony showcasing this year's award-winning photographs drew a distinguished crowd, including Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, the competition's jury members, the winning photographers, international press representatives and numerous luminaries from the photography world.

The exhibition started with a welcoming speech by Serdar Karagöz, general manager of Anadolu Agency (AA). He emphasized that each photograph serves as a document, contributing to the formation of a collective memory.

During his speech, Karagöz noted that more than 140 journalists lost their lives in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, including AA cameraman Montaser al-Sawaf.

"These numbers summarize the current situation most clearly. As (AA), we continue our work to reveal the true face of this war and witness the painful pages of human history. In this context, we published our books 'Evidence' and 'Witness,' containing visuals that clearly reveal Israel's crimes in Gaza."

"Despite all this pressure and violence, conscientious people around the world continue to show resistance against this injustice. People are shouting for a free Palestine in streets, squares and university campuses. This is not a political issue; it's a matter of humanity. We will not remain silent while massacres continue. This courageous, conscientious and determined stance will build the future," he said.

"Killing children only inspires millions more with their innocent spirits. Our archives ensure that the stories of innocent Palestinian children reach every corner of the world," Karagöz said.

"Justice will prevail sooner or later. The evidence provided by (AA) will be revealed one by one. Those who kill children will be defeated and disgraced, the good are the children, and the evil are those who mercilessly kill them. We firmly believe that goodness will ultimately triumph over evil," he added.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül (L) and Anadolu Agency General Manager Serdar Karagöz (C) looking at the winning photos in the exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 10, 2024. (AA Photo)

185,000 photos in 10 years

Karagöz shared that the Istanbul Photo Awards have evolved into a global platform, with approximately 185,000 photos and 18,000 photographers registered over the past decade.

"This year's competition attracted over 20,000 photos from around the world. From Brazil to Nepal, Canada to Nigeria, Palestine to Japan, some of the world's most talented photographers participated.”

"This global representation fills us with pride. Our international jury meticulously evaluated each photo, and moments captured by 32 photographers across 10 different categories were awarded. I congratulate all the winners and extend my gratitude to all participants for their efforts and contributions," he said.

Reflecting on the year 2023, which saw tragic events such as earthquakes in Türkiye, Karagöz highlighted that this year's exhibition primarily focuses on Gaza photographs. He highlighted the importance of photography as a documentation of reality, particularly noting the powerful response of top photographers to images from Gaza.

"The Photo of the Year award this year went to Mohammed Salem for his emotional and impactful piece 'Palestinian Woman Embracing Her Dead Niece's Body.' This photo tells a deeply affecting story, the story of Gaza, a story that will not be erased from our collective memory," he emphasized.

During the ceremony, attendees watched a video message from Salem from Gaza. Since he couldn't attend, his brother, Suhaib Salem, accepted the award on his behalf.

Mohammed Salem sent his message through a video, standing before a demolished building in Gaza. He expressed sorrow for being in such a devastated place but found solace in knowing that his Gaza photos have reached the world, shedding light on the suffering of Palestinians.

Luca Bettin (L) receives his award at Istanbul Photo Awards, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 10, 2024. (AA Photo)

Speaking to Daily Sabah, Luca Bettini said, “I feel happy to get the first prize for the sports photo, I'm very honored to win this prestigious award."

"I want to thank the Istanbul Photo Awards for the opportunity to bring us all together here. Rami Library is a great location for this event.”

Bettini talked about his photo from the European Individual Time Trial Cycling Championships in the Netherlands, he said: "It shows the scary moment when Swiss rider Stefan Kung had a bad crash near the finish line, even though he got injured, Kung kept going and finished the race with a bloody face and a broken helmet."

Awards were also given to outstanding photographers, including Jeff Pachoud from Agence France-Presse (AFP) for the Series Sports category, Anna Surinyach for the Series Portrait category, Luca Bettini from Sprint Cycling Agency for the Single Sports category, Adem Altan from AFP for the Single News category (third place), Mahmud Hams from AFP for the Series News category, Francisco Seco from the Associated Press (AP) for the Single Daily Life category (second place), and Marylise Vigneau for the Series Daily Life category (third place).

Istanbul Photo Awards, featuring single and series photographs in news, sports, environment, portrait and daily life categories, received over 20,000 submissions this year. 32 photographers were awarded across 10 categories.