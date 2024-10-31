This year, the 26th International Istanbul Puppet Festival opened at the Turşucuzade Mansion Sıbyan School, featuring 11 performances from six countries.

Cengiz Özek, the festival's artistic director, noted that the festival arose from the strong interest in international Karagöz performances. He remarked that Karagöz enjoys greater recognition globally than in Türkiye. "Audiences show significant interest in Karagöz at festivals. While puppet artists are familiar with the characters, many haven't experienced them directly. This art form resonates across a wide area, from the Balkans to North Africa, prompting us to organize this festival, which began in 1998."

Özek mentioned that, although they usually set a theme for the festival, financial constraints and ongoing conflicts led to a simpler format this year. He expressed disappointment over plans to perform in Jerusalem last year, saying, "We hoped the war would end, but it hasn’t. These conflicts threaten the very culture and heritage of Karagöz."

He also highlighted that string puppetry hasn't significantly advanced in Türkiye. "Here, puppets are manipulated with six strings, while other countries use at least 25. This reflects both the interest in this art and its cultural significance. While community centers historically embraced Karagöz, it has been used to convey revolutionary ideas, distancing audiences from its roots."

Özek addressed a common misconception: "Many Karagöz performers fail to see that it speaks to contemporary issues. While it draws from tradition, its content must resonate with today's audience."

Global participation

This year, the festival features performances from puppet artists from around the globe. Highlights include Cheung Chun Fai's traditional Chinese puppet show from Hong Kong, "The Bellhop" by Hilarilar Marionetas from Spain, "Pocket Circus" by Teatro Verde from Italy, "Tiger" and "Kathputli" by Compania Banyan de Marionetas from Mexico and "Sea and World" by Jose Navarro from Peru.

From Türkiye, performances will include Cengiz Özek's "Eşek Karagöz" ("Donkey Karagöz"), Ercan Sönmez's "Ulu Çınar" ("The Great Plane Tree") and Murat Karahüseyinoğlu’s Karagöz adaptation of Shakespeare’s famous play "The Merchant of Venice," along with Emre Tandoğan's "Yara" ("Scar").

The festival will also feature workshops such as "Shadow Puppetry" for children aged 8 and above, and a workshop on the making of Karagöz figures aimed at adults.