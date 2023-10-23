In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra are set to perform a special concert at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) on the evening of Oct. 29, the day of celebration commemorating the official creation of the Republic of Türkiye in 1923.

The concert will feature compositions by renowned Turkish composers who were nurtured by the republic.

The lineup includes distinguished composers such as Osman Zeki Üngör, Ulvi Cemal Erkin, Ahmet Adnan Saygun, Turgay Erdener, Nevit Kodallı, Muammer Sun, Cemal Reşit Rey, Ferit Tüzün, Musa Süreyya, Ahmet Cemalettin Çinkılıç, Felix Körling, Faik Canselen, Necil Kazım Akses, Hakan Ali Toker and Ilker Kömürcü.

One of the highlights of the evening will be an unprecedented event, when the orchestra will invite the audience to join in for music, fostering a sense of community and celebration among attendees.

In the second half of the concert, the audience will be treated to a medley of patriotic anthems.

Prior to the concert, approximately an hour before the scheduled start time, attendees arriving at the venue will have the unique opportunity to rehearse these anthems under the guidance of the esteemed choir conductor, Volkan Akkoç.