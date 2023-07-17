The Akbank Jazz Festival, one of Türkiye's most enduring cultural events, will enchant the city once again with the vibrant hues of jazz from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8, marking its 33rd edition.

Renowned for bringing together esteemed names from the jazz world and music enthusiasts, the Akbank Jazz Festival is gearing up to host a series of extraordinary performances. As one of Europe's most prestigious jazz festivals, it will embrace the arrival of autumn with a captivating program that blends various musical genres with the essence of jazz.

Organized as part of Akbank Sanat's dynamic and artistic ecosystem, which has enriched Türkiye's cultural landscape for three decades, the "33rd Akbank Jazz Festival" has already launched ticket sales, igniting the excitement for this much-anticipated event.

Italian American guitarist Al Di Meola. (Photo courtesy of Akbank Jazz Festival)

Al Di Meola Acoustic Trio

He was a prolific and innovative composer, a virtuoso synonymous with his instrument and a living legend. Al Di Meola, one of the musicians who have shaped the last 50 years of fusion music, will be a guest at the 33rd Akbank Jazz Festival. Building bridges between different countries' sonic traditions, such as Latin, tango, flamenco, Middle Eastern music and jazz, with his guitar has been Al Di Meola's main motivation since his early days in the supergroup Return to Forever when he was just 19 years old.

Most recently, Al Di Meola released an album featuring a recording of a concert from his 1980 tour with John McLaughlin and Paco de Lucia, showcasing their mesmerizing acoustic trio performance. On the evening of Sept. 25, at AKM Tiyatro Salonu, he will enchant the audience with a magical encounter alongside his acoustic trio.

Yumi Ito

Yumi Ito, a Swiss vocalist, pianist, composer and improviser with a family tree extending to Poland and Japan, opens the doors to boundless worlds with her voice.

Yumi Ito's greatest magic lies in her ability to radiate open, reflective and powerful energy in her compositions and musical performances. Throughout her career, she has shared the stage with notable names such as Al Jarreau, Becca Stevens, Nils Petter Molvær and Mark Turner. On Sept. 7, she will grace Akbank Sanat with her presence, captivating the audience with her unique musicality.

Terence Blanchard

Terence Blanchard, who began his career 40 years ago as a member of prestigious orchestras such as the Lionel Hampton Orchestra and The Jazz Messengers, has built an unparalleled musical legacy. As one of the most respected trumpet players in the jazz scene, the American musician has not only won five Grammy Awards but has also been nominated for the Academy Awards twice for his compositions in Spike Lee films. He became the first black musician since Quincy Jones to achieve this feat, etching his name in history.

On Sept. 29, he will take the stage at Zorlu Performing Arts Center (Zorlu PSM), delivering a performance that showcases his reverence for Wayne Shorter's legacy.

Lakecia Benjamin

Lakecia Benjamin, an alto saxophonist born and raised in New York, is known for constantly exploring new musical landscapes in her projects. Growing up surrounded by aesthetics like Latin and salsa, Benjamin honed her instrument technique by working with mentor Gary Bartz. She has collaborated with various musicians, including Alicia Keys and Missy Elliot, on tour and in the studio.

Described as one of the composers and performers shaping the future of jazz, Lakecia Benjamin will be performing at Ses Theatre on Oct. 2.

A portrait of musician Terence Blanchard at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. (Photo courtesy of Akbank Jazz Festival)

Immanuel Wilkins Trio

Despite being in his mid-20s, Immanuel Wilkins is a talented musician who has collaborated with artists like Bob Dylan, Wynton Marsalis and Solange Knowles. Hailing from Philadelphia and based in Brooklyn, Wilkins has been praised by Nate Chinen, a jazz writer for the renowned U.S. music institution NPR, as one of the most captivating improvisational instrumentalists.

Presenting their rendition of "Avalanche" on the compilation album "Here It Is A Tribute To Leonard Cohen," the Immanuel Wilkins Trio will perform at Babylon on Oct. 4.

Hidden Orchestra

Hidden Orchestra, born in the studio of the versatile musician, composer and producer Joe Acheson, is a project committed to constantly enriching its sonic palette and drawing inspiration from various sources. Their discography, shaped by diverse musical traditions, guest musicians, field recordings and a blend of electronic and acoustic instruments, includes albums released on labels such as Tru Thoughts, Decca Records and Denovali.

In addition to their recordings, which may reflect influences from Sufi music, progressive rock and ambient composition, Hidden Orchestra garnered awards for their soundtrack for the video game "Creaks" in 2020. As part of their tour for the upcoming album "To Dream is to Forget," set to be released in September 2023, the group will perform at Babylon on Oct. 5.

Tord Gustavsen Trio

"I have a clear sense that when my music is produced in an energetic connection with the groundedness and emotional resonance of my roots, the hymns and lullabies I grew up with, there is an organic flow of relaxation and creativity, a natural avoidance of alienation and rigidity," describes pianist and composer Tord Gustavsen, capturing the essence behind his ever-evolving musical expression.

With his trio, including bassist Steinar Raknes, Gustavsen released the album "Opening" in April 2022, marking his previous appearances at the festival. He will perform at Zorlu PSM on Oct. 7.