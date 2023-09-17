The Akbank Sanat, a key player in Türkiye's art ecosystem for the past three decades, is joining forces with the Association of Painting and Sculpture Museums to encourage developments in contemporary art and provide support to emerging artists through the Akbank 41st Contemporary Artists Prize Exhibition.

With over 1,020 submissions, the competition selected 19 talented young artists, whose works will be showcased in a special exhibition at Akbank Sanat until Nov. 4, 2023. The exhibition encompasses various forms of contemporary art, including painting, sculpture, photography, video and installations.

Curated by artist and writer Ferhat Özgür, the exhibition explores the intricate relationship between art and philosophy, drawing inspiration from the famous philosopher Baruch Spinoza and his concept of "Conatus."

The works on display are subjective interpretations of this concept, adding depth to the philosophical discourse surrounding art. As part of the exhibition, Ferhat Özgür will lead a series of discussions in three different sessions.