Istanbul's Atatürk Culture Center (AKM) is currently showcasing the exhibition "Traces of Memory: Neolithic City Çatalhöyük."

Running until Jan. 7 at the AKM Gallery, this exhibition offers a glimpse into the region's history and heritage. Officially inaugurated on Jan. 20 with an insightful panel discussion, the exhibition is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Konya Metropolitan Municipality, Anadolu University, Çatalhöyük Neolithic City, and Çatalhöyük Promotion and Reception Center. Visitors are invited to explore this unique cultural experience, where history speaks its profound language through artifacts and narratives.

Curated by Siret Uyanık and supervised by associate professor Ali Umut Türkcan, the exhibition, comprising nearly 40 works in painting, sculpture, ceramics, wood printing, glass-bottom work and video installations, interprets information provided by 23 artists on Çatalhöyük.

On Dec. 20, the official opening took place at the AKM, attended by Konya Governor Vahdettin Özcan, Konya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Uğur Ibrahim Altay, Karatay Municipality Mayor Hasan Kılca, exhibition curator Siret Uyanık, Çatalhöyük Excavation Director Ali Umut Türkcan and the participating artists. Guests toured the exhibition and received insights about the artworks from the artists.

Following the official opening, a panel titled "Çatalhöyük Archaeology and Its Reflection in Art," moderated by expert archaeologist Nezih Başgelen, took place at the AKM Library. The panel, featuring professor Süleyman Saim Tekcan, Bülent Gönültaş, associate professor Ali Umut Türkcan, Coşkun Bilgi, and curator Siret Uyanık, highlighted the importance of Çatalhöyük and cultural heritage. Speakers emphasized Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's significant contribution to archaeology and its importance.

Türkcan expressed, "Sixty years ago when Çatalhöyük was first excavated, it was one of the most important archaeological discoveries in world history. It was a place with the world's largest city, the first city, the world's first wall paintings and the first religious structures, owning several 'firsts.'"

Curator Siret Uyanık interpreted Çatalhöyük as a rich living space with symbols, shedding light on interesting data related to the lifestyle of that era through symbols. She highlighted how Çatalhöyük serves as an inspiration for artists, resulting in unique works that blend the past with today's interpretations.

Çatalhöyük, inspiring 23 artists, led to the creation of nearly 40 unique works. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site dating back to 7,400 B.C., Çatalhöyük witnessed significant social changes such as the transition to settled communal life, the beginning of agriculture and important developments in hunting, holding immense importance in world history. Its wall art, from abstract and figurative compositions to the city's plan, continues to inspire contemporary artists.