With the backing of the Cinema General Directorate of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Istinye University hosted the "Cinema and Artificial Intelligence (AI)" event at Atlas 1948 Cinema, drawing notable cinema figures such as university president Erkan Ibiş and renowned producer and screenwriter Birol Güven.

During the event, speeches were given on topics such as "Artificial Intelligence from Past to Present," "Struggle to Be Human with Artificial Intelligence," "Artificial Intelligence on the Big Screen" and "Artificial Intelligence in the Cinema Industry."

Speaking to an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent before the event, Birol Güven stated that AI would affect not only cinema but every sector.

"AI is not the one that will not take our jobs, but someone who uses it cleverly can take them."

He emphasized that those who are not interested in AI will lag behind in every sector and be out of the game.

Güven noted, "Cinema is perhaps the most relevant sector to AI. There is much to do in this regard. Our country has not yet boarded the train of AI. If we say that the 21st century will be the century of Turks, then we need to know AI well. As the Cinema General Directorate, I have set a goal for myself. We have set a goal to be the state institution that adapts to AI the fastest. We will learn as much as we need about AI."

Güven emphasized that using AI in all aspects of cinema will increase people's capacities.

He also expressed that with the development of AI, many new job opportunities will arise, emphasizing the vast potential in this field. Initiating the discussions here marks just the beginning. The hope is that it will spark new inquiries and prompt further exploration. An AI follow-up group will be established with the attendees, and the discussion will be revisited at the Beyoğlu Culture Road Festival in Sept. to assess any developments since then.

Among the speakers at the event were Emrah Kaya, Cenk Caner, Mustafa Cıvlız, Emre Yetim, Yusuf Fırat Atmaca, Renan Bilek, Barış Erdoğan and Eylem Kaftan.