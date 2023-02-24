The Consulate General of Bangladesh in Istanbul observed the great Shaheed Dibosh (Language Martyrs’ Day) and International Mother Language Day 2023 with due dignity and solemnity.

The day-long program began with hoisting the national flag at half-mast. Consul General Mohammed Nore-Alam, along with the officials of the Consulate, paid tribute to the Language Martyrs of 1952 by offering a floral wreath at the makeshift Shaheed Minar at the Consulate premises.

In the afternoon, a discussion meeting was organized with the participation of expatriate Bangladeshis living in Istanbul and Turkish dignitaries. A one-minute silence was observed in memory of the language martyrs and the victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkiye.

The special messages given on this occasion by the Bangladeshi President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs were read out.

Consul General, in his remarks, paid deep homage to all language martyrs who made supreme sacrifices in 1952 to uphold the dignity of the Bangla language as their mother tongue.

He observed that Bangladeshi youths' ultimate sacrifice for their mother tongue on Feb.21 1952 is a rare example in world history. UNESCO recognized the day as International Mother Language Day (IMLD) in 1999. Since then, it has been observed globally as the IMLD.

Consul General encouraged Bangladeshi teachers, researchers, and students in Turkiye to translate Bangla history, literature, and creative works into Turkish, which would help the Turkish friends better understand the linguistic and literary richness of the Bangla language.

Following the discussion, an enthralling poetry recitation was held where Bangladeshi and Turkish poets recited famous poems. The program ended with a special dua seeking the salvation of the departed souls of the language movements and the victims of recent earthquakes in Turkiye.