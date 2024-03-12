The historic Pera Palace Hotel, perhaps the most well-known in Istanbul and hosting globally renowned figures throughout history, celebrated Women's Day on Saturday with an impressive concert organized by the Istanbul Consular Corps (ICC).

To spotlight gender equality, the ICC consistently marks International Women's Day each year. Breaking new ground, this year's celebration took center stage with a grand concert organized by the ICC, sending a message about the importance of awareness of equality from the iconic Pera Palace Hotel. Stepping onto the global stage, the hotel, graced by the presence of its owner, Turkish businessperson Demet Sabancı Çetindoğan, became a beacon of equality and empowerment.

Unlike usual practice, some of the performers on stage this time were esteemed consuls and their spouses serving in Istanbul. Farzana Haque Boby, the wife of Mohammed Nore-Alam, the consul general of Bangladesh in Istanbul, recited a poem by Maya Angelou in the beginning.

Then, Dr. Ivana Zerec, the consul general of the Republic of Croatia in Istanbul and the president of the ICC, delivered a compelling opening speech to a diverse audience comprising local authorities, members of the consular corps, influential Istanbul business leaders and scholars from the academic community. Zerec highlighted the profound spiritual essence of music, emphasizing its unique ability to forge connections among individuals through the universal language of notes, all in pursuit of fostering harmony in society.

At the same time, she underscored the symbolic significance of featuring a diverse array of performers, encompassing both male and female artists, as well as professional musicians and consuls. Zerec emphasized this inclusive approach as an example of unity from Istanbul to the world, celebrating the beauty of music as a unifying force in our shared human experience.

Previously having had the chance to listen to a piano recital by French Consul General Olivier Gauvin at the French Consulate in Istanbul as part of Daily Sabah's "Istanbul Consulate Chronicles series," I was sure it would be an excellent concert. Moreover, the excitement was heightened by the prospect of diplomats who usually carry out diplomatic missions coming together for such an event and contributing to this performance.

In the first part, French Consul General Olivier Gauvin, German Consul General Johannes Regenbrecht and Turkish artist Nihan Atalay took the stage with a piece by Theobold Böhm on the piano. Then, the wife of the consul general of India, Shri Mijito Vinito, Shin Jung Lee took to the piano and delivered a dazzling performance with two pieces by Claude Debussy. One of the most impressive performances was soprano Elzbieta Nowotarska-Lesniak from Poland singing an aria of Mimi from La Boheme by Giacomo Puccini.

Performers, including German Consul General Johannes Regenbrecht (R), during the concert event, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 10, 2024. (Courtesy of the ICC)

Additionally, arrangements of three traditional Turkish songs, "Şehnaz Longa," "Katibim" and "Nihavent Longa," were performed by the consuls general and artists. Finally, Natalia van der Mersch from Luxembourg presented a stunning performance with her violin, especially playing "Gipsy Airs Op.20" by Spanish artist Pablo de Sarasate.

Simultaneously, the ICC is one of the largest in the world, uniting professional and honorary consuls from nearly 170 countries. It is headquartered in the populous city of the Republic of Türkiye, Istanbul. Dr. Ivana Zerec, the consul general of the Republic of Croatia in Istanbul, serves as the president of the ICC, making her the first woman to hold this position.