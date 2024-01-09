A significant collaboration between Modelport, the creator of Türkiye's largest moving model exhibition, "Istanbul Historical Peninsula Model Exhibition," and TIMS Productions, the producer behind the globally acclaimed series "Magnificent Century" ("Muhteşem Yüzyıl") watched by over 500 million people in 140 countries, has opened its doors.

Within this collaboration, specially edited segments from the "Magnificent Century" series are also part of the exhibition.

Inaugurated in April, it has drawn a steady influx of both local and international visitors since its opening day. Showcasing life in the area spanning 400 years from Topkapı Palace to Sultanahmet Mosque, the exhibition vividly portrays the historical peninsula's historical narrative. Presenting hundreds of stories such as janissary revolts, accession ceremonies, visits of foreign envoys to Ottoman sultans and the life around Sultanahmet Mosque and its square, the exhibition takes visitors on a splendid and colorful journey, realistically and dynamically.

Information boards surrounding the exhibition and QR codes enable visitors to access information in 11 languages via their mobile phones. Additionally, every 10 minutes, visitors witness a day and night cycle. With a total of 10,000 figures used in the exhibition, there is also a dedicated area showcasing the process of creating the models, starting from the project's development to the creation of the models, displaying real materials used by modelers. Visitors can witness how models are crafted using 3D printers in this section.

The exhibition can be visited at Miniatürk Museum, a museum that displays miniature figures of landmarks.