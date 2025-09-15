One of Istanbul’s iconic landmarks, the historic Haydarpaşa Station, is set to take on a new role beyond serving as a major train terminal. A comprehensive transformation project will turn the station into a vibrant center for culture and the arts on the city’s Anatolian side.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has announced that the redevelopment will encompass a variety of cultural disciplines – from performing arts to archaeology – establishing Haydarpaşa as an important artistic hub in the region.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy recently visited the site to inspect the progress and learn more about the ongoing work. According to Ersoy, while the station will continue to operate as a transport hub, it will simultaneously evolve into a dynamic cultural venue. The project aims to introduce new artistic and cultural facilities, including a performing arts center, a library, a thematic museum, exhibition spaces and creative workshops.

Significantly, the transformation will include the creation of the first archaeology museum on the Anatolian side, housed within Haydarpaşa itself. This museum will display thousands of years’ worth of artifacts uncovered since excavations began in 2018. The entire area is also planned to be developed into an archaeological park, giving visitors the chance to explore these ancient relics in an engaging setting.

The Ministry emphasized that the project is progressing swiftly and will soon reveal all its details, aiming to restore Haydarpaşa’s place as the cultural heart of Istanbul.

New attractions

As part of the redevelopment, the historic mosque within the Haydarpaşa complex will be carefully preserved and restored. Once the restoration is complete, the mosque will remain open for worship, continuing its long-standing religious and cultural role.

Through this ambitious project, Haydarpaşa is poised to merge its historic legacy with modern cultural functions, revitalizing the landmark and enriching Istanbul’s vibrant urban landscape.