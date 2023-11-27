In a remarkable milestone for literature enthusiasts and cultural aficionados, Istanbul's Küçükçekmece Municipality unveiled the nation's inaugural "Signed and First Edition Books Museum," marking a pioneering initiative in preserving the rich history and evolution of printed literature. The museum recently gained national recognition by the Ministry of Culture and Arts.

This distinctive museum, bearing the distinction of being the first of its kind in Türkiye, aims to shed light on the historical dynamics between the press, publishing, readers and writers involved in forming books. Its comprehensive collection of 386 signed or first-edition books is proof of literary milestones, each accompanied by narratives detailing their inception, curated and chronicled by Murat Batmankaya. The 188 books in the collection are signed by their own authors, while 198 of them are first editions.

Mehmet Akif Ersoy's "Safahat" signed by himself displayed at the museum, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Küçükçekmece Municipality)

Over more than a year, the collection was meticulously assembled, acquiring volumes from various booksellers and collectors. Notably, the museum hosts temporary exhibitions, with the current display titled "Istanbul Strollers," showcasing collections dedicated to revered literary figures Sait Faik Abasıyanık, Orhan Veli Kanık, as well as Nazım Hikmet, set to change every two months.

Signed books and a family photo of Turkish poet Orhan Veli Kanık, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Küçükçekmece Municipality)

Gülten Dayıoğlu

Moreover, the museum serves as a platform for esteemed guests, recently hosting discussions moderated by Metin Celal, featuring eminent writers like Selçuk Altun, Cem Dizdar, Beşir Ayvazoğlu, Yekta Kopan and Hilmi Yavuz. November's guest is the distinguished author Gülten Dayıoğlu. Additionally, the museum actively engages local schools, providing literature classes conducted by their teachers within its premises every week.

Dayıoğlu is one of the significant figures in children's and youth literature in Türkiye. Her widely recognized novel "Fadiş," which carries traces from her own life, has become a classic in Turkish children's literature. She is also known as the "author who has influenced three generations" in Türkiye with her works.

Gülten Dayıoğlu's selection of signed books, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Küçükçekmece Municipality)

At our meeting, Gülten Dayıoğlu also mentioned how impressed she was by the museum and how it was her first encounter with such a type of museum. Like every honorary guest author who visits, Dayıoğlu also brought along a selection from her collection of signed books dedicated to herself. Among the selections were books by authors such as Oktay Akbal's "Yeryüzü Korkusu" ("Fear of the Earth"), Fürüzan's "Gecenin Öteki Yüzü" ("The Other Face of the Night"), and Cemil Meriç's "Bir Dünyanın Eşiğinde" ("In the Threshold of a World").

Signed books, photographs

Among the signed books, there is Sait Faik Abasıyanık's "Semaver" ("Samover"), which is a collection of short stories that I've also enjoyed reading. This book holds significance as it happens to be his first published work.

Another notable signed piece is Orhan Veli Kanık's "Vazgeçemediğim," his second poetry book published in February 1945 by Marmara Yayınevi. Interestingly, this book contains illustrations on its front cover by Princess Fahrelnissa Zeid, and the drawings inside and on the back cover are by prominent painter Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu.

The signed version of "Safahat" was also part of the collection. Mehmet Akif Ersoy, considered one of the last classical poets of Turkish literature, penned the Turkish national anthem "Istiklal Marşı." Mehmet Akif Ersoy also has a connection to the Küçükçekmece district because he was among the first graduates of the Halkalı Agriculture School, established in the 19th century, graduated from the veterinary class in 1893.

Additionally, there's a photograph capturing Sabahattin Eyüboğlu on the left, Orhan Veli Kanık in the middle and Sait Faik Abasıyanık on the right. This particular photo was taken in Istanbul by the world-renowned photojournalist Ara Güler and carries his stamp on the back.

Photographs of Turkish artists, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Küçükçekmece Municipality)

Moreover, there's a family photograph of Orhan Veli, depicting his father, Binbaşı Mehmet Veli Bey and his mother, Fatma Nigar Hanım, taken in a studio.

Lastly, there's a photograph of Melih Cevdet Anday captured by the famous photographer Isa Çelik, which also carries the photographer's signature.

Earning the prestigious status of being Küçükçekmece Municipality's first museum with a special status, the "Signed and First Edition Books Museum" has received official recognition for its culturally significant and preservable content. This formal acknowledgment ensures legal protection for the collection, granting specific advantages and a safety net for the conservation of rare literary treasures.

The interior of Signed and First Edition Books Museum, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Küçükçekmece Municipality)

The attainment of this status not only bolsters the museum's international recognition and prestige but also amplifies the outreach of Küçükçekmece Municipality and its district to wider audiences.

The museum welcomes visitors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Mondays at Cennet Cultural Center, inviting all who seek to embark on a journey through the depths of Turkish literature, history and culture.