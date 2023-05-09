Referred to as the pearl of Istanbul, the Maiden's Tower is a historical landmark dating back to 410 B.C. that is set for a glorious reopening on Thursday after two years of restoration.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism restored the building under the guidance of a scientific committee consisting of prominent names in their fields, such as architect Feridun Cılı, a leading Turkish scholar of antiquities Zeynep Ahunbay and finally, architect Han Tümertekin, who has published many articles in the international arena.

Original form

During the restoration, the committee aimed to stick to the tower's original form during the reign of Mahmut II while removing inappropriate additions and preserving its historical significance. For this, the work was carried out using the data and documents from the late 18th century, which have the most information and records that have survived to the present day.

In light of the documents, the non-original roof additions in the tower and castle section were removed and restored to their original state. During the process, static problems of the structure were detected using technologies such as chemical analysis, ground-penetrating radar imaging systems and laser scanners. Original walls were surveyed with ground-penetrating radar and reinforced.

The historic masonry walls of the structure were reinforced with invisible stainless steel cables and the original walls of the tower section were uncovered. Wooden supports were used to create walls and a dome on the balcony floor, keeping with the original design.

The dome was covered with its original material, lead and the scaffolding on the tower's dome was also covered with gold leaf through conservation efforts. In addition, a lightning rod was installed next to the original structure to protect it.

As a result of these efforts, visitors can now stroll around the wooden observation terrace in the courtyard, climb the stairs to the tower and enjoy panoramic views of Istanbul.

Cautions against possible quake

On the other hand, reinforced steel and concrete integrated piles were also placed around the island in case of a possible earthquake or ground movement to prevent damage to the structure.

To ensure the Maiden's Tower's survival for future generations, the island was fortified with 201 piles at an average depth of 25 meters (82 feet), especially in the north, west and southwest directions where waves tend to be the strongest. The platform around the tower has also been completely renovated.

In addition, the clean water line leading to the Maiden's Tower was overhauled, and the electricity lines were revamped. Likewise, there was no sewage treatment unit or access to the sewage system in the old state, so an underground biological treatment system was also built for this purpose. As part of the landscaping, resistant precast seawall units with lighting were installed where visitors can sit and rest protected from the waves.

Narrating its story with a light show

The tower, which will reopen its doors to visitors on May 11, is ready to become a tourist attraction in Istanbul again. For this reason, a unique light and sound show, which tells the love stories and poems between Maiden's Tower and Galata Tower, has been designed. The first show will be held on Thursday at 9 p.m. and at the same time every evening after that.