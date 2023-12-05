The "Italy-Türkiye Friendship Concert," organized by the Italian Embassy in Ankara in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, held at the main hall of the Presidential Symphony Orchestra, was a remarkable celebration of the enduring cultural bonds between Italy and Türkiye.

The centerpiece of the evening was Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi's revered "Requiem," a musical masterpiece that resonated deeply with the diverse audience of over 2,000 attendees, comprising diplomats, cultural connoisseurs and citizens alike.

More than just a musical spectacle, the concert served as a powerful symbol of the profound cultural connections shared between the two nations. Renowned conductor Andrea Solinas skillfully directed a talented ensemble featuring prominent soloists such as Türkiye's Asude Karayavuz and Simge Büyükedes, alongside Italy's Luciano Ganci and Riccardo Zanellato. The performances, alongside the talented choir and orchestra, created an atmosphere of unity and mutual respect, resonating with the audience's spirit.

This exceptional display of cultural diplomacy underscored the rich musical heritage of both countries, emphasizing the universal language of music in strengthening international relations. The event's significance was further highlighted by the presence of influential leaders from various organizations and esteemed members of the community, reaffirming its role in nurturing social and cultural ties.

Italian Ambassador Giorgio Marrapodi (C) with participants at the Italy-Türkiye Friendship Concert, Ankara, Türkiye. Dec. 1, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Italian Embassy in Türkiye)

Ambassador Giorgio Marrapodi highlighted the significance of such events, stating: "The intense and dynamic bilateral relations between Italy and Türkiye are further strengthened by our diverse cultural diplomacy initiatives. These span various sectors such as cinema, music, design, cuisine, and contemporary art, and they help us look toward the future with optimism."

The Presidential Symphony Orchestra, under the auspices of the Italian Embassy and in partnership with the Istanbul Italian Cultural Institute, is set to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Giacomo Puccini’s passing, a renowned Italian composer primarily known for his "La Boheme," "Tosca," "Madama Butterfly" and "Turandot."

The upcoming event, scheduled for Jan. 19, will feature Puccini's "Messa di Gloria" a masterpiece that continues to echo the longstanding tradition of cultural exchange and mutual admiration between Italy and Türkiye.