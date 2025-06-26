As part of the Türkiye Culture Route Festival – organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to celebrate the nation's rich cultural heritage and global artistic dialogue – the works of legendary director James Cameron will be showcased during the Istanbul leg of the event.

According to a statement from the ministry, the exhibition, titled "The Art of James Cameron," will open in September at the Istanbul Cinema Museum. It will run for six months and offer an in-depth look at Cameron’s visionary artistic journey.

This comprehensive exhibition, held for the first time in Türkiye through a collaboration with the Istanbul Cinema Museum, will feature more than 300 original pieces from Cameron’s personal archive – many never before displayed. These include drawings, costumes, film props, photographs and examples of cutting-edge 3D technologies, offering visitors an immersive, interdisciplinary view into his creative process.

The exhibition was structured into six thematic sections under the titles "Dreaming with Eyes Open," "Human-Machine," "Exploring the Unknown," "Titanic: Time Travel," "Creatures: Humans and Aliens" and "Unleashed Worlds."

The general director of the exhibition is Maria Wilhelm, and it is organized in collaboration with the Avatar Alliance Foundation. The curator is Kim Butts, the foundation’s creative director, and architect Helga Faletti contributes to the project as the architectural and installation consultant.