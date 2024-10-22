Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has announced that she is expecting her second child. The 34-year-old star revealed her pregnancy in an interview with Vogue magazine. Lawrence, who married 40-year-old art gallery owner Cooke Maroney in 2019, welcomed their first child, a son named Cy, in February 2022. They chose the name as a tribute to American painter Cy Twombly.

In her 2022 interview with Vogue, Lawrence opened up about the challenges of motherhood. She found the topic daunting, stating, "Everyone has a different experience." Some friends had told her that she might not enjoy being a mom at first. Reflecting on this, she mused: "Everyone keeps saying I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him just as much as my cat?"

Lawrence also discussed the profound transformation she experienced after giving birth. "The day after I had him, I felt like my life started over. I told myself, 'Today is the first day of my life.' I was in love with him," she said, expressing how her heart reached a new capacity she never knew existed.

In addition to her personal news, Lawrence has an exciting new project on the horizon. She will star in a film titled "The Wives," inspired by the reality show "Real Housewives." The movie will center on a mysterious murder, focusing on a group of women trying to determine if one of them is a killer. Although plot details are still under wraps, it will explore the dynamics and secrets among the characters, reminiscent of the "Knives Out" series. The film is a co-production between Apple Original Films and A24, written by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, with Lawrence also serving as one of the producers.

Having recently appeared in the romantic comedy "No Hard Feelings," released in 2023, Lawrence is making a notable return to the screen after a break. While she has several projects lined up, her last film did not meet box office expectations. As she embarks on this new chapter in her life and career, fans are eager to see what lies ahead for the beloved actress.