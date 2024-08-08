Things are far from amicable between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, with communication lines completely shut. This standoff is making it challenging to finalize their divorce agreement.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ that J Lo and Ben are not in touch – neither in person nor by phone – which is significantly delaying their divorce process.

The main hurdle in reaching a swift divorce is their strained relationship. They have a prenup and only need to divide their Beverly Hills mansion, which is currently up for sale. Neither has hired lawyers; instead, they're working through their business managers to sort out the financial details, but the lack of direct communication complicates matters.

TMZ reports that their Beverly Hills estate is listed at $68 million, and Ben recently purchased a $20.5 million mansion in Brentwood while Jen continues to search for her own home.

Ben closed on his new house the same day Jennifer turned 55 – though it's merely coincidental, it highlights the ongoing tension between them.

Eventually, Ben and J Lo will engage divorce lawyers, but no legal filings will occur until they settle. Once that’s done, they’ll file the necessary documents, and the judge will finalize the divorce.