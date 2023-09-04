American singer, songwriter and actor Joe Jonas, 34, has reportedly retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to actress Sophie Turner, 27, according to a source who spoke to People Magazine.

Representatives for Jonas have not yet responded to People's request for comment, while a representative for Sophie Turner has declined to provide any statements.

TMZ was the first to break this major development in the couple's relationship.

Their love story began in 2016 when the "Game of Thrones" actress and Jonas Brothers musician connected through Instagram direct messages. Turner revealed, "We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram, and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

Their first meeting took place in the United Kingdom, where Jonas invited Turner to hang out while on tour. Turner's friends found it "hilarious" and convinced her to go, bringing along her "rugby boys" as a precaution. To her surprise, Jonas arrived with a friend instead of security.

In 2017, Jonas proposed to Sophie Turner, and they shared their joy with matching Instagram posts. The engagement was met with overwhelming support from their celebrity friends and family.

The couple surprised everyone when they tied the knot in a spontaneous Las Vegas ceremony, followed by a lavish celebration in the picturesque French countryside. Their love story grew with the arrival of their first child, daughter Willa, in 2020 and their second child in July 2022.

Jonas has expressed his joy in fatherhood: "It's been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that's like."