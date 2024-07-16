Actor Johnny Depp, 61, is reportedly in a "very casual" relationship with 28-year-old Russian beautician and model Yulia Vlasova, according to a source familiar with the situation. The pair have been seen together intermittently over the past few years, though it's described as non-serious.

The news was initially reported by the Daily Mail.

Vlasova, who owns a makeup and hairstyling studio in Prague, where she is based, has been spotted spending time with Depp, who currently resides in the U.K. Recently, they were photographed together looking comfortable at London Heliport. Depp, dressed casually in jeans and a gray sweater tied around his waist, was seen carrying a guitar and a tumbler, while Vlasova wore a black cropped T-shirt and sweatpants.

The couple reportedly met in Prague at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in August 2021. They were also seen enjoying themselves at a concert in Prague in July 2022, where photos captured them posing playfully together, including one where Depp kissed Vlasova on the cheek.