The Cannes Film Festival announced Tuesday that it had chosen Juliette Binoche, one of France's best-known actors, to preside over its 78th edition, which will take place in May.

The 60-year-old star of films from "The English Patient" to "Certified Copy" will succeed "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig, who served as jury president last year.

Gerwig, the first American filmmaker to take on the role and the rest of the jury awarded the Palme d'Or in 2024 to the film "Anora" by Sean Baker.

"In 1985, I climbed the steps for the first time with the enthusiasm and uncertainty of a young actress," Binoche said in a statement, referring to her first experience in Cannes. "I never imagined returning 40 years later in this honorary role as jury president.

"I am aware of the privilege, the responsibility, and the absolute need for humility," she added.

Binoche is one of the rare actresses to have won awards at Europe's three biggest film festivals, having been honored at Cannes, as well as the Venice Film Festival and the Berlinale.

She is also among only a handful of French actors to have won an Oscar, taking Best Supporting Actress in the epic 1996 war drama "The English Patient."

Binoche is also known for her outspoken political views, which have led her to take positions on issues ranging from women in Iran to environmental causes and undocumented migrants.

She recently signed a petition titled "Stand Up for Culture" to oppose the French government's budget cuts in the cultural sector.

Binoche, whose latest film "Queen at Sea" is set to be released this year, has also publicly backed fellow actors speaking out about sexual violence following the #MeToo scandal in Hollywood.

The festival pointed out that it was only the second time in its history that two women had presided over the jury in a row.

The previous instance dates back to the 1960s when Italian cinema icon Sophia Loren succeeded Olivia de Havilland from "Gone with the Wind."

The remaining Cannes jury members still need to be selected.

The announcement of the official competition lineup is expected in mid-April.