A delegation from Türkiye's Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM) is currently in New York to participate in the 68th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. It is drawing attention to the brutal aggression of Israel in Palestine through an interactive installation.

As part of the International Civil Support for Palestinian Women event, organized today in Times Square for International Women's Day activities, KADEM will use an interactive installation to bring the courageous resistance of women in Gaza to the world's attention.

Members of the Turkish American community, along with peace-loving Jews and American citizens, also attended the event at Times Square, New York, U.S., March 14, 2024. (AA Photo)

In honor of International Women's Day in March, an interactive installation will be exhibited in Times Square, New York. Following this, Saliha Okur Gümrükçüoğlu, the president of KADEM's board of directors, will hold a press conference.

The event, consisting of the installation and the press conference, will feature scarves in the colors of the Palestinian flag hanging from poles, symbolizing the women killed in Gaza. The Palestinian flag, crafted with traditional Palestinian embroidery "tatreez" on the poles where the scarves are tied, will emphasize the resistance of Palestinian women. As scarves are taken, the embroidered Palestinian flag will be revealed. Thus, with the participation of conscientious Americans, the message "We stand with Palestinian women" will be conveyed.