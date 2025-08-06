Famous actor Kelley Mack, who had been fighting cancer for some time, has passed away. Her family announced the young actor’s death through a statement on her official Instagram account.

Known for her role as Addy in the series "The Walking Dead," 33-year-old Kelley Mack was diagnosed last year with a rare form of cancer. The star had announced in September that she was starting treatment and had asked her fans for prayers.

The young actor, who played the character Addy for five episodes of "The Walking Dead" in 2018, also appeared in productions such as "9-1-1," "Chicago Med" and "Mr. Manhattan."

Mack starred in the 2021 horror film Broadcast Signal Intrusion and most recently appeared in the production Universal.

According to a report in Mirror, Kelley shared on her social media in March that she had completed proton radiation therapy and had started physical therapy.

The young actor’s death deeply saddened her fans. Many people posted condolence messages for Kelley on social media.