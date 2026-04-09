A woman who supplied the drugs that caused the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, U.S. media reported on Wednesday, citing the court in Los Angeles.

The prosecution had sought a 15-year prison sentence, according to The New York Times and broadcaster CBS.

The defense had argued that the 42-year-old had been in custody since her arrest in August 2024 and had spent sufficient time behind bars.

The defendant, known as the "Ketamine Queen," pleaded guilty to five charges last September. According to the prosecution, she supplied, among other things, the dose of the anaesthetic ketamine that led to the actor's death in 2023.

The defendant also addressed the court, apologizing for her actions. She said she was deeply ashamed, according to U.S. media reports, and added that she had struggled with addiction but had given up drugs since her arrest.

Prosecutors said she had sold Perry more than 50 doses of ketamine through an intermediary in the weeks before his death. On the day he died, Perry's assistant allegedly administered at least three doses to the star at his request.

After news of the death went viral, prosecutors said the "Ketamine Queen" instructed her aides to delete all text messages related to the drug purchases and to cover their tracks. Authorities also found large quantities of various drugs, including methamphetamine and ecstasy, at her North Hollywood residence.

Two doctors, an assistant and an acquaintance of the actor were also arrested following Perry's death.

One of the doctors was sentenced to two and a half years in prison last December, whilst his colleague was sentenced to eight months' house arrest. Sentences for the other two defendants are still pending.

Perry was found dead in the hot tub at his home in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2023, aged 54. The actor had previously spoken publicly about his battle with addiction.

According to reports, he had undergone ketamine therapy under medical supervision to treat depression and anxiety. He is also said to have obtained the drug on the black market.

Ketamine is an anaesthetic that has been in use for decades. Under certain conditions, people with treatment-resistant depression can also be treated with ketamine. Partygoers also take it as an illegal drug.

Perry became internationally known for the U.S. TV series "Friends," produced between 1994 and 2004, about six young friends in New York, alongside Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.