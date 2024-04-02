Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has found herself at the center of a legal dispute over her furniture designs. Accusations of imitating the works of an established artist have led to a lawsuit filed against her.

Donald Judd, a prominent minimalist contemporary artist, has taken legal action against Kardashian, claiming that her furniture designs are encouraging the production of "cheap imitations."

The controversy stems from a YouTube video released by Kardashian in 2022, where she showcased her office space under her brand Skkn by Kim.

In the video, Kardashian praised the minimalist aesthetics of her office and specifically highlighted a large wooden table, which she likened to a piece of art, commenting, "These Donald Judd tables are really great and completely complement the chairs."

The tables and chairs featured in Kardashian's office bear a striking resemblance to Judd's renowned La Mansana Table and Chair 84 model, originally produced in the 1980s and still manufactured by the Judd Foundation.

However, the Judd Foundation has refuted Kardashian's claim of originality, asserting that her products are mere imitations. The foundation has filed a lawsuit citing various grounds including trademark infringement, copyright infringement, unfair competition and false advertising.

Court documents reveal that Clements Designs, the supplier of Kardashian's furniture, denied ever claiming that the pieces were original Judd creations. They stated that Kardashian was instructed to address the matter with the foundation directly.

Additionally, allegations have surfaced that Kardashian's representatives offered to promote the Judd Foundation on social media, which was declined by the foundation. It was also claimed that Kardashian's team offered to change the title of the video but refused to remove it altogether.

Despite the brewing legal battle, Kardashian has remained silent on the matter, refraining from making any public statements.