Kim Kardashian, who is known for her involvement in reality TV, will be appearing in a scripted role on Ryan Murphy's anthology TV series "American Horror Story" instead of continuing to focus on her personal life dramas.

The series is known for its high-profile cast, which changes frequently. Previous stars have included Lady Gaga, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, and Angela Bassett.

The socialite and billionaire businesswoman posted an eerie video Monday to her 352 million Instagram followers, confirming that she will join the series with regular Emma Roberts.

The brief video includes an off-key rendition of "Rock-a-bye Baby" and the whispered line: "Emma and Kim are delicate."

The showbiz news outlet Variety reported that Kardashian would have a lead role in Season 12, playing a character written specifically for her.

She appeared in a few films in the late 2000s and recently voiced a character in "PAW Patrol: The Movie."

But "American Horror Story" will be her first scripted on-screen venture in a decade.