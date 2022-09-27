Mostly known as the sneaky professor Severus Snape in the "Harry Potter" franchise, actor Alan Rickman's diaries are being published for the first time after his death in 2016.

“Madly Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman” will be published in October as the fans are enthusiastically waiting.

The famous actor, who passed away due to prostate cancer at the age of 70 in 2016, before production of the fifth sequel, "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," wrote about politics and his recounts in 10 years of playing Professor Snape.

He started to receive cancer treatment in January 2006 and he noted his decision to return to the film franchise.

"Finally, yes to HP 5. The sensation is neither up nor down. The argument that wins is the one that says: 'See it through. It’s your story,'" Rickman wrote, revealing why he continued to play Severus Snape in the "Harry Potter" movies while battling prostate cancer.

The actor, who took part in numerous series and film productions throughout his career, stepped into the sector with TV projects.