The Korean Cultural Center is set to host the highly anticipated Korean Food Competition to promote the spread of Korean culture in Türkiye.

Establishing a bond rooted in longstanding friendship, Korea and Türkiye have been strengthening their cultural, diplomatic and social ties over the years. The center has been playing a vital role in introducing Korean culture to a wide audience and fostering closer relations between the two countries.

With its upcoming Korean Food Competition, the center aims to further enhance the appreciation and understanding of Korean cuisine, drawing attention to the rich culinary heritage of Korea.

Scheduled to take place on June 10 at the Korean Cultural Center, the competition has garnered significant interest among Korean food enthusiasts in the country. Some 12 talented contestants, divided into two groups of six, will showcase their culinary skills, striving to create the most delightful Korean dishes.

The competition will focus on the characteristic feature of Korean cuisine: fermentation. Contestants will utilize essential fermentation products such as Gochujang and Doenjang to craft their flavorful creations. A panel of esteemed judges will evaluate the dishes, and the contestant receiving the highest score will be crowned the winner of the 2023 Korean Food Competition.

Kee Houng Park, the director-general of the Korean Cultural Center, emphasized the significance of the event, stating that the Korean Food Competition aims to represent Korean cuisine as a cultural content that reflects the essence of Korean culture, transcending the realm of mere food. The event serves as a platform to showcase the diverse flavors and culinary traditions of Korea.

David Gündüz, a social media personality with a substantial following, will take on the role of the competition's host. Known for his engaging presence, Gündüz will inject excitement into the event, providing an immersive experience for contestants, jury members and viewers.

The Korean Food Competition not only celebrates the art of Korean gastronomy but also serves as a catalyst for the increasing popularity of Korean culture in Türkiye. By showcasing the unique flavors and techniques of Korean cuisine, the event is expected to further stimulate interest and appreciation among a broader audience.

As the competition approaches, anticipation builds among both participants and spectators, eager to witness the culmination of culinary skills and creativity in a celebration of Korean cuisine in the heart of Istanbul.