A 2,300-year-old lead weight was discovered during excavations conducted at the 2,200-year-old Roman fountain located in northwestern Türkiye, at the ancient site of Assos.

According to the initial determinations, the object is the largest weight ever discovered. The weight bears intricate depictions of a mythological creature known as the griffin, which held significant cultural significance and was even featured on the city's coinage. Intriguingly, some representations showcase the city's name abbreviated as "ASS."

The excavations continue under the guidance of Professor Nurettin Arslan from the Faculty of Science and Letters at Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University's Archaeology Department.

Following the short-term excavations in 1881-1883 conducted by the U.S., the Turkish team initiated excavations in 1981, and Arslan stated this year marks the 42nd year of ongoing excavations. Beginning in 2022, the ongoing excavations in this region have a central focus on uncovering the historical remnants of various structures from distinct epochs. Among the prominent features being explored are the hostelry buildings, called "ksenedochion" from Byzantine, assembly chambers called "nymphaeum" from Romans, and "gymnasium" from Hellenistic periods.

Arslan, the lead archaeologist, has outlined a comprehensive vision for the future, indicating a transition into the implementation phase for approved restoration projects. Foremost among these projects is the revival of the ancient theater, which, once restored, is anticipated to evolve into a vibrant hub for festivals and concerts, thereby transforming Assos into a captivating cultural destination.

Our excavation work here is not yet complete. The space between this fountain and the bedrock, though not yet fully explored, has emerged as a compelling source of archaeological riches. Functioning as a repository during the 3rd and 4th centuries A.D., this area has bestowed upon us a wealth of data. The previous year saw us unveiling a selection of remarkable discoveries from this locale. Building upon that momentum, our efforts this year have yielded a diverse array of artifacts. Notable among these are utilitarian items such as pottery and vessels, shedding light on the daily life of late Roman Assos."

The excavations continue at the ancient site of Assos, Çanakkale, Türkiye, Aug. 15, 2023. (IHA Photo)

"Further enriching the narrative are small terracotta figurines, which are believed to have played a role in religious ceremonies. Also unearthed are remnants of tableware, alongside an abundance of animal bones, predominantly those of sizeable cattle. Our analysis has discerned evidence of the consumption of animals like pigs, goats, and sheep. While pigs appear to have been a staple, the presence of other species is also noteworthy. For a more comprehensive understanding, we eagerly await the detailed assessments of specialized researchers on this zoological assemblage," he said.

"The artifact that stands before us holds a distinct place in Assos's historical tapestry—a lead weighing unit. A tangible relic from the bygone era, these weights held city-specific significance, employed primarily for trade and the precise measurement of commodities. Comparable instances have been recovered from Hellenistic tombs, although those variants were characterized by lighter weights. This specific lead weight, however, surpasses its predecessors in heft, tipping the scales at approximately 320 grams. Originating from the late Roman Assos, its origins trace back to the 2nd century B.C., offering a link to the city's past. Hailing from a time when the Agora played a pivotal role, this artifact serves as a testament to the meticulous practices of trade and measurement that once thrived within Assos's bustling marketplace," elucidated the archaeologist.